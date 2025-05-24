दोन दिवसांत मान्सून केरळमध्ये दाखल होणार; मान्सूनच्या वाटचालीस पोषक वातावरण

|
ZIM
(10 ov) 30/2
(96.3 ov) 565/6
|VS
|
ENG
265(63.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 231/6
|VS
|
RCB
189(19.5 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
(48.4 ov) 212
|VS
|
OMA
108/3(23.1 ov)
|Oman beat Canada by 18 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
TBC
(48.4 ov) 212
|VS
|
TBC
108/3(23.1 ov)
|Match Postponed
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.