Virar Accident | भर रस्त्यात अचानक झाड कोसळलं; थोडक्यात बचावला डिलिव्हरी बॉय

|
DC
163(18.4 ov)
|VS
|
SRH
66/0(7 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 196/8
|VS
|
GT
160/6(20 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(50 ov) 344/9
|VS
|
PAK
271(44.1 ov)
|New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 196/7
|VS
|
CSK
146/8(20 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.