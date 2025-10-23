कबुतरखाना बंदीविरोधात जैन मुनी आक्रमक, 1 नोव्हेंबरपासून उपोषणाचा इशारा

|
IND
116/2(26.4 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUT
(20 ov) 207/6
|VS
|
ROM
165(18.5 ov)
|Austria beat Romania by 42 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
ROM
(20 ov) 157
|VS
|
AUT
163/3(16 ov)
|Austria beat Romania by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(26 ov) 136/9
|VS
|
AUS
131/3(21.1 ov)
|Australia beat India by 7 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.