जळगाव कलेक्टर ऑफिसमध्ये गदारोळ, शेतकरी आक्रमक

|
PAK
107/6(16.1 ov)
|VS
|
UAE
|Full Scorecard →
|
IRE
(20 ov) 196/3
|VS
|
ENG
197/6(17.4 ov)
|England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BAN
(20 ov) 154/5
|VS
|
AFG
146(20 ov)
|Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 8 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NAM
(20 ov) 169/6
|VS
|
ZIM
170/5(18.1 ov)
|Zimbabwe beat Namibia by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
