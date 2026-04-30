जालनाही ड्रगच्या जाळ्यात? नशेच्या गोळ्यांची विक्री

|
RCB
155/9(19.1 ov)
|VS
|
GT
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 243/5
|VS
|
SRH
249/4(18.4 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(50 ov) 305/8
|VS
|
NEP
155/7(36.5 ov)
|Oman beat Nepal by 102 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 222/4
|VS
|
RR
228/4(19.2 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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