VIDEO|आता बोलणार नाही, कार्यक्रम करणार- जयकुमार गोरे

|
KKR
198/3(20 ov)
|VS
|
GT
48/2(6.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
BAH
41(16.5 ov)
|VS
|
CAN
|Full Scorecard →
|
BER
(20 ov) 137/5
|VS
|
CAY
107/8(20 ov)
|Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 30 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
TCI
(20 ov) 127/7
|VS
|
CRC
68/0(9 ov)
|Costa Rica beat Turks and Caicos Islands by 2 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
USA
(20 ov) 217/4
|VS
|
BAH
68/9(20 ov)
|USA beat Bahamas by 149 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.