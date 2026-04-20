मुंबई महापालिकेच्या शाळेत निकृष्ट आहार? अचानक भेट देऊन पहाणी

|
PBKS
(20 ov) 254/7
|VS
|
LSG
200/5(20 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 155/9
|VS
|
KKR
161/6(19.4 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 194/9
|VS
|
CSK
184/8(20 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.