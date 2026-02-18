कोल्हापूरातील बांधकाम विभागातील भ्रष्टाचारविरोधात मनसे आक्रमक

|
PAK
40/1(5.1 ov)
|VS
|
NAM
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(20 ov) 122/6
|VS
|
SA
123/4(13.2 ov)
|South Africa beat United Arab Emirates by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SCO
(20 ov) 170/7
|VS
|
NEP
171/3(19.2 ov)
|Nepal beat Scotland by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
(20 ov) 173/4
|VS
|
NZ
176/2(15.1 ov)
|New Zealand beat Canada by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.