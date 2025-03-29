Kunal Kamra | कुणाल कामरा, सुषमा अंधारे यांच्या अडचणीत वाढ; काय आहे प्रकरण?

|
PAK
344/9(50 ov)
|VS
|
NZ
178/3(32 ov)
|
RCB
(20 ov) 196/7
|VS
|
CSK
146/8(20 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs
|
LSG
(20 ov) 190/9
|VS
|
SRH
193/5(16.1 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
|
KKR
(20 ov) 151/9
|VS
|
RR
153/2(17.3 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
