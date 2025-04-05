आंबेगावमधील कोंबडी चोर बिबट्या कॅमेऱ्यात कैद

|
RR
38/0(3.4 ov)
|VS
|
PBKS
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(20 ov) 183/6
|VS
|
CSK
158/5(20 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(42 ov) 264/8
|VS
|
PAK
221(40 ov)
|New Zealand beat Pakistan by 43 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 203/8
|VS
|
LSG
191/5(20 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.