VIDEO| नाशिकमध्ये लिंबू-मिर्चीमुक्त रिक्षा अभियान

|
CSK
76/1(8 ov)
|VS
|
RCB
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 156/9
|VS
|
LSG
160/5(19.5 ov)
|Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 210/6
|VS
|
GT
204/8(20 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 162/6
|VS
|
DC
164/4(18.1 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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