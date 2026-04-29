विधान परिषदेसाठी भाजपची यादी जाहीर

|
OMA
232/4(39.4 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 222/4
|VS
|
RR
228/4(19.2 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(16.3 ov) 75
|VS
|
RCB
77/1(6.3 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(50 ov) 268/7
|VS
|
OMA
243(47.5 ov)
|United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 25 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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