'राज्यात एकच महाराष्ट्र केसरी स्पर्धा घ्या, नाहीतर आमरण उपोषण करू'', महाराष्ट्रातील कुस्तीपटूंचा थेट इशारा

|
PAK
27/0(3.1 ov)
|VS
|
SL
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20 ov) 159/7
|VS
|
ENG
161/6(19.3 ov)
|England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 256/4
|VS
|
ZIM
184/6(20 ov)
|India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(20 ov) 176/8
|VS
|
SA
177/1(16.1 ov)
|South Africa beat West Indies by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.