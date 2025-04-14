टॅक्स भरण्यात महाराष्ट्र 'नंबर वन'; राज्यातल्या किती लोकांनी टॅक्स भरला पाहिलं का?

|
MI
(20 ov) 205/5
|VS
|
DC
193(19 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
|
RCB
(20 ov) 173/4
|VS
|
RR
175/1(17.3 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 245/6
|VS
|
SRH
247/2(18.3 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
