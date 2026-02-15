Mahashivratri Celebration: अंबरनाथच्या शिवमंदिरात भाविकांची तुफान गर्दी

|
WI
133/8(20 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
15/0(2.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20 ov) 175/7
|VS
|
SA
178/3(17.1 ov)
|South Africa beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
QAT
(20 ov) 187/5
|VS
|
BRN
191/5(20 ov)
|Bahrain beat Qatar by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SCO
(19.4 ov) 152
|VS
|
ENG
155/5(18.2 ov)
|England beat Scotland by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.