महायुतीत ठरला महामंडळ वाटपाचा फॉर्म्युला

|
ENG
587(151 ov)
|VS
|
IND
77/3(20 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
286(66.5 ov)
|VS
|
WI
|Full Scorecard →
|
HUN
(19.2 ov) 149
|VS
|
FRA
97(15.3 ov)
|Hungary beat France by 52 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
MLT
(20 ov) 148/9
|VS
|
AUT
101(17.5 ov)
|Malta beat Austria by 47 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
BEL
(8 ov) 141/1
|VS
|
ROM
78/6(8 ov)
|Belgium beat Romania by 63 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.