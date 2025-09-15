मंत्री चंद्रकांत पाटील यांची विरोधकांवर टीका

|
OMA
172/5(20 ov)
|VS
|
UAE
7/1(0.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
HK
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
SL
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(20 ov) 211/3
|VS
|
NAM
178/7(20 ov)
|Zimbabwe beat Namibia by 33 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 127/9
|VS
|
IND
131/3(15.5 ov)
|India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BAN
(20 ov) 139/5
|VS
|
SL
140/4(14.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
