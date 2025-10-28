VIDEO| मनसेच्या बॅनरची राज्यात चर्चा

|
USA
211/9(50 ov)
|VS
|
UAE
137/5(33.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
USA
(50 ov) 262/6
|VS
|
NEP
156(39.1 ov)
|USA beat Nepal by 106 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
(46.4 ov) 236
|VS
|
IND
237/1(38.3 ov)
|India beat Australia by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(50 ov) 264/9
|VS
|
AUS
265/8(46.2 ov)
|Australia beat India by 2 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.