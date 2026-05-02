VIDEO | चिमुकल्यांना मोबाईल, टीव्ही दाखवत असाल तर खबरदार!

|
MI
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
CSK
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 225/6
|VS
|
DC
226/3(19.1 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(50 ov) 289/7
|VS
|
UAE
248/8(38 ov)
|Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 6 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(19.2 ov) 155
|VS
|
GT
158/6(15.5 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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