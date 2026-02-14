मुंबई मुलुंड प्रत्यक्षदर्शींचा संताप

|
OMA
235/5(20 ov)
|VS
|
IRE
139(18 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
USA
(20 ov) 196/6
|VS
|
NED
103(15.5 ov)
|USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
QAT
(20 ov) 201/4
|VS
|
BRN
170/5(20 ov)
|Qatar beat Bahrain by 31 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
(20 ov) 150/7
|VS
|
UAE
151/5(19.4 ov)
|United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.