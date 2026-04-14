कल्याणमध्ये बारमध्ये पैसे उडवण्यासाठी चोरी

|
SRH
(20 ov) 216/6
|VS
|
RR
159(19 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 240/4
|VS
|
MI
222/5(20 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 164/8
|VS
|
GT
165/3(18.4 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.