महाराष्ट्रासाठी पुढील 48 तास महत्त्वाचे! हवामानात मोठे बदल होणार?

|
GT
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
CSK
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 228/6
|VS
|
SRH
229/5(18.3 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(20 ov) 264/2
|VS
|
PBKS
265/4(18.5 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(48.2 ov) 200
|VS
|
UAE
163(48.2 ov)
|Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 37 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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