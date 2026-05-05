मुंबईत आज, उद्या पाणीपुरवठा बंद, जलबोगदा कार्यान्वित करण्याचं काम

|
OMA
256(49.5 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
110/5(26 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 228/5
|VS
|
MI
229/4(18.4 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PBKS
(20 ov) 163/9
|VS
|
GT
167/6(19.5 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(19 ov) 165
|VS
|
KKR
169/3(18.2 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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