'देशाच्या जनतेचा पंतप्रधानांवर विश्वास नाही' नाना पटोलेंचा हल्लाबोल

|
SRH
(20 ov) 194/9
|VS
|
CSK
184/8(20 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 175/8
|VS
|
DC
179/4(19.5 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 180
|VS
|
GT
181/5(19.4 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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