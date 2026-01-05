English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Marathi News
CONTACT US. Terms and Conditions. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • Marathi News
  • व्हिडीओ
  • शेतकरी आंदोलनाला गंभीर वळण; अधिकाऱ्यांवर कांदा फेकून मारण्याचा प्रयत्न

शेतकरी आंदोलनाला गंभीर वळण; अधिकाऱ्यांवर कांदा फेकून मारण्याचा प्रयत्न

Jan 5, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
twitter

Latest Videos

इतर बातम्या

आठव्या वेतन आयोगानंतर कर्मचाऱ्यांचा खिसा कसा भरणार? मोठी अप...

महाराष्ट्र बातम्या