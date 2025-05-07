Operation Sindoor | पहलगाम दहशतवादी हल्ल्याचा भारतानं घेतला बदला

|
GT
(20 ov) 155/8
|VS
|
MI
147/7(19 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NED
(50 ov) 272/7
|VS
|
UAE
159(41.2 ov)
|Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 113 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 236/5
|VS
|
PBKS
199/7(20 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.