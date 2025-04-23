Pahalgam Attack | विनय नरवाल यांना मानवंदना

|
SRH
68/5(11 ov)
|VS
|
MI
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
CAY
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(20 ov) 159/6
|VS
|
LSG
161/2(17.5 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BER
(16.3 ov) 70
|VS
|
USA
71/0(5.4 ov)
|USA beat Bermuda by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BAH
(16.5 ov) 41
|VS
|
CAN
46/0(4 ov)
|Canada beat Bahamas by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.