VIDEO| भारताच्या इशाऱ्यानं पाकिस्तान दहशतीत

DC
162/8(20 ov)
|VS
RCB
LSG
(20 ov) 215/7
|VS
MI
161(20 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs
BER
(20 ov) 114/7
|VS
USA
115/0(14 ov)
|USA beat Bermuda by 10 wickets
CAY
(20 ov) 122/8
|VS
|
CAN
125/0(13.3 ov)
|Canada beat Cayman Islands by 10 wickets
