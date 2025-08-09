राज्यमंत्री पंकज भोयर यांचं रक्षाबंधन; महिला पोलिसाने बांधली राखी

|
ZIM
(25 ov) 89/8
(48.5 ov) 125
|VS
|
NZ
601/3(130 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(49 ov) 280
|VS
|
PAK
284/5(48.5 ov)
|Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 189/4
|VS
|
WI
176/6(20 ov)
|Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 133/9
|VS
|
WI
135/8(20 ov)
|West Indies beat Pakistan by 2 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.