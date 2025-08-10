अजनी पुणे वंदे भारतला पंतप्रधान मोदी दाखवणार हिरवा झेंडा

|
AUS
87/6(9.3 ov)
|VS
|
SA
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(49 ov) 280
|VS
|
PAK
284/5(48.5 ov)
|Pakistan beat West Indies by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(48.5 ov) 125
(28.1 ov) 117
|VS
|
NZ
601/3(130 ov)
00(0 ov)
|New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 189/4
|VS
|
WI
176/6(20 ov)
|Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs
|Full Scorecard →
