पुण्यात 75 ठिकाणी सिव्हिल डिफेन्स एरिया

|
UAE
272/7(50 ov)
|VS
|
NED
137/6(32 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
123/7(16.2 ov)
|VS
|
GT
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 236/5
|VS
|
PBKS
199/7(20 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RR
(20 ov) 206/4
|VS
|
KKR
205/8(20 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(50 ov) 225/9
|VS
|
SCO
226/7(46.2 ov)
|Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.