रुग्णालयांचा गॅसपुरवठा संपला तर...; पुण्यात नवं संकट

|
SA
91(14.3 ov)
|VS
|
NZ
46/2(7.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
BOT
42/3(9 ov)
|VS
|
LES
|Full Scorecard →
|
CYP
(20 ov) 174/9
|VS
|
AUT
126(19.2 ov)
|Cyprus beat Austria by 48 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(20 ov) 174/9
|VS
|
NEP
126(19.2 ov)
|Match Postponed
|Full Scorecard →
|
BOT
(20 ov) 164/7
|VS
|
LES
60(14.1 ov)
|Botswana beat Lesotho by 104 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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