VIDEO|पुणे प्रादेशिक मनोरुग्णालय चौकशीच्या फेऱ्यात

|
RR
0/0(0 ov)
|VS
|
SRH
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 240/4
|VS
|
MI
222/5(20 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 164/8
|VS
|
GT
165/3(18.4 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NAM
(49 ov) 198
|VS
|
SCO
199/3(38 ov)
|Scotland beat Namibia by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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