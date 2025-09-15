पुणे शहरासह परिसरात पाणीच पाणी; लोकवस्तीमध्ये पाणी शिरल्यानं नागरिक त्रस्त

|
ZIM
169/2(17 ov)
|VS
|
NAM
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 127/9
|VS
|
IND
131/3(15.5 ov)
|India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BAN
(20 ov) 139/5
|VS
|
SL
140/4(14.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
ENG
(20 ov) 304/2
|VS
|
SA
158(16.1 ov)
|England beat South Africa by 146 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.