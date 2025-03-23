पुण्यात मविआचं आंदोलन, जनसुरक्षा विधेयक मागे घेण्याच्या मागणीसाठी ठिय्या

|
PAK
220/6(20 ov)
|VS
|
NZ
90/9(14.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 174/8
|VS
|
KKR
177/3(16.2 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CAN
(13 ov) 42/7
|VS
|
NAM
42/0(2.4 ov)
|Namibia beat Canada by 10 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(19.5 ov) 204
|VS
|
PAK
207/1(16 ov)
|Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
