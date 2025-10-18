भुजबळांची विखे पाटलांवर टीका

|
AUT
143/5(13.5 ov)
|VS
|
ROM
|Full Scorecard →
|
ROM
(20 ov) 173/9
|VS
|
AUT
177/6(19 ov)
|Austria beat Romania by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(134.2 ov) 518/5
(118.5 ov) 390
|VS
|
WI
248(81.5 ov)
124/3(35.2 ov)
|India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(44.1 ov) 162
(45.1 ov) 146
|VS
|
IND
448/5(128 ov)
00(0 ov)
|India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.