VIDEO| भाजपचं देशभरात आंदोलन

|
DC
175/8(20 ov)
|VS
|
RCB
84/3(9.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20 ov) 180
|VS
|
GT
181/5(19.4 ov)
|Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 195/6
|VS
|
PBKS
198/3(16.3 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(20 ov) 146
|VS
|
RCB
149/5(15.1 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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