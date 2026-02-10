राहुल नार्वेकरांकडे समितीचं अध्यक्षपद

|
NED
156/8(20 ov)
|VS
|
NAM
159/3(18 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SA
(20 ov) 213/4
|VS
|
CAN
156/8(20 ov)
|South Africa beat Canada by 57 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
(19.5 ov) 103
|VS
|
ZIM
106/2(13.3 ov)
|Zimbabwe beat Oman by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SCO
(20 ov) 207/4
|VS
|
ITA
134(16.4 ov)
|Scotland beat Italy by 73 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.