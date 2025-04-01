रायगड जिल्ह्यात अवकाळी पाऊस; जिल्ह्यात कालपासून ढगाळ वातावरण

|
KKR
(16.2 ov) 116
|VS
|
MI
121/2(12.5 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 182/9
|VS
|
RR
176/6(20 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(18.4 ov) 163
|VS
|
DC
166/3(16 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
