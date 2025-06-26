VIDEO| हिंदी सक्तीविरोधात ठाकरे बंधू एकत्र

|
WI
180(56.5 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
57/4(20.4 ov)
|
AUT
(16 ov) 90
|VS
|
ROM
94/4(9.4 ov)
|Romania beat Austria by 6 wickets
|
FRA
(19.5 ov) 105
|VS
|
MLT
106/4(13.4 ov)
|Malta beat France by 6 wickets
|
IND
(113 ov) 471
(96 ov) 364
|VS
|
ENG
465(100.4 ov)
373/5(82 ov)
|England beat India by 5 wickets
