रणवीर सिंग कोणाच्या निशाण्यावर? वृत्तांकनास का होतोय विरोध?

|
AFG
187/6(20 ov)
|VS
|
SA
175/8(18.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
(20 ov) 190/9
|VS
|
USA
158/8(20 ov)
|Pakistan beat USA by 32 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
BRN
(20 ov) 113/7
|VS
|
QAT
115/3(16.4 ov)
|Qatar beat Bahrain by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(20 ov) 173/6
|VS
|
NZ
175/0(15.2 ov)
|New Zealand beat United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.