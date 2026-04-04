लक्ष्मी ऑरगॅनिकविरोधात कोकणात रणकंदन, स्थानिक ग्रामस्थ आणि संघर्ष समित्या आक्रमक

|
OMA
268/7(50 ov)
|VS
|
NAM
18/1(3.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
162/6(20 ov)
|VS
|
DC
2/1(0.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 209/5
|VS
|
PBKS
210/5(18.4 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20 ov) 226/8
|VS
|
KKR
161(16 ov)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
(18.4 ov) 141
|VS
|
DC
145/4(17.1 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
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