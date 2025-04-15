राज्यातील हिल स्टेशनची वाटचाल हीट स्टेशनकडे

|
CSK
(20 ov) 166/7
|VS
|
LSG
168/5(19.3 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
(20 ov) 205/5
|VS
|
DC
193(19 ov)
|Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 173/4
|VS
|
RR
175/1(17.3 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
