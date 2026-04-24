नागपूरमध्ये वाढत्या तापमानामुळे वाढला उन्हाचा तडाखा, कारने घेतला पेट!

|
GT
(20 ov) 205/3
|VS
|
RCB
206/5(18.5 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
GT
(20 ov) 205/3
|VS
|
RCB
206/5(18.5 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
CSK
(20 ov) 207/6
|VS
|
MI
104(19 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 103 runs
|Full Scorecard →
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