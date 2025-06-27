शक्तीपीठ महामार्गाविरोधात आता रस्त्यावरील लढाई; 1 जुलैला रास्तारोको करणार

|
AUS
(33 ov) 92/4
(56.5 ov) 180
|VS
|
WI
190(63.2 ov)
|
BEL
(20 ov) 199/6
|VS
|
MLT
134/9(20 ov)
|Belgium beat Malta by 65 runs
|
AUT
(16 ov) 90
|VS
|
ROM
94/4(9.4 ov)
|Romania beat Austria by 6 wickets
|
FRA
(19.5 ov) 105
|VS
|
MLT
106/4(13.4 ov)
|Malta beat France by 6 wickets
