सामना अग्रलेखातून मंत्री गिरीश महाजनांवर घणाघात

|
NED
219/7(47.3 ov)
|VS
|
NEP
|Full Scorecard →
|
RCB
(20 ov) 190/9
|VS
|
PBKS
184/7(20 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(40 ov) 251/9
|VS
|
ENG
246/3(29.4 ov)
|England beat West Indies by 7 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SCO
(50 ov) 296/7
|VS
|
NEP
297/9(49.5 ov)
|Nepal beat Scotland by 1 wicket
|Full Scorecard →
