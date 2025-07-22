संजय गायकवाडांचं इम्तियाज जलीलांना प्रत्युत्तर

|
RWA
211/4(20 ov)
|VS
|
BRN
77/7(15 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MAW
(20 ov) 134/5
|VS
|
RWA
139/6(19 ov)
|Rwanda beat Malawi by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SDA
(20 ov) 169/7
|VS
|
QAT
173/6(19.2 ov)
|Qatar beat Saudi Arabia by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(20 ov) 189/8
|VS
|
AUS
190/7(18.5 ov)
|Australia beat West Indies by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.