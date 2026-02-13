व्हीएसआर ही भाजपशी संबंधित कंपनी', खासदार संजय राऊतांचा गंभीर आरोप

|
UAE
150/7(20 ov)
|VS
|
CAN
68/4(12.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
BRN
201/4(20 ov)
|VS
|
QAT
73/3(11 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(20 ov) 169/2
|VS
|
AUS
146(19.3 ov)
|Zimbabwe beat Australia by 23 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 209/9
|VS
|
NAM
116(18.2 ov)
|India beat Namibia by 93 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(19.3 ov) 123
|VS
|
ITA
124/0(12.4 ov)
|Italy beat Nepal by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.