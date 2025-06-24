हिंदीसक्ती दरम्यान नाना पाटेकर, माधुरी दीक्षित गेले कुठे? संजय राऊतांचा कलाकारांना सवाल

|
IND
(113 ov) 471
(96 ov) 364
|VS
|
ENG
465(100.4 ov)
373/5(82 ov)
|England beat India by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
VAN-W
(113 ov) 471
(96 ov) 364
|VS
|
SAM-W
465(100.4 ov)
373/5(82 ov)
|Vanuatu Women beat Samoa Women by 9 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SAM-W
(113 ov) 471
(96 ov) 364
|VS
|
PNG-W
465(100.4 ov)
373/5(82 ov)
|Papua New Guinea Women beat Samoa Women by 4 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.