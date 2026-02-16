शीतल तेजवानीच्या जामिनावर 6 मार्चला सुनावणी

|
SL
181(20 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
173/2(17.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
ENG
(20 ov) 202/7
|VS
|
ITA
178(20 ov)
|England beat Italy by 24 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
(20 ov) 160/9
|VS
|
AFG
162/5(19.2 ov)
|Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(20 ov) 175/7
|VS
|
PAK
114(18 ov)
|India beat Pakistan by 61 runs
|Full Scorecard →
